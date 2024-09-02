Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 26 to August 30, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 26/08/2024 275,000 62.805920 17,271,628.00 XPAR 26/08/2024 166,671 62.756372 10,459,667.28 CEUX 26/08/2024 45,000 62.779211 2,825,064.50 TQEX 26/08/2024 23,000 62.765567 1,443,608.04 AQEU 27/08/2024 270,047 63.002215 17,013,559.15 XPAR 27/08/2024 190,000 62.967395 11,963,805.05 CEUX 27/08/2024 32,329 62.960847 2,035,461.22 TQEX 27/08/2024 15,674 62.977710 987,112.63 AQEU 28/08/2024 306,708 62.531815 19,179,007.92 XPAR 28/08/2024 155,000 62.543149 9,694,188.10 CEUX 28/08/2024 35,000 62.528746 2,188,506.11 TQEX 28/08/2024 15,000 62.550243 938,253.65 AQEU 29/08/2024 302,791 62.423214 18,901,187.39 XPAR 29/08/2024 160,000 62.384273 9,981,483.68 CEUX 29/08/2024 30,000 62.353248 1,870,597.44 TQEX 29/08/2024 20,000 62.335283 1,246,705.66 AQEU 30/08/2024 290,028 62.760098 18,202,185.70 XPAR 30/08/2024 170,000 62.717787 10,662,023.79 CEUX 30/08/2024 35,000 62.679541 2,193,783.94 TQEX 30/08/2024 15,000 62.798047 941,970.71 AQEU Total 2,552,248 62.689754 159,999,799.93

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

