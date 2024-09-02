Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 26 to August 30, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
26/08/2024
275,000
62.805920
17,271,628.00
XPAR
26/08/2024
166,671
62.756372
10,459,667.28
CEUX
26/08/2024
45,000
62.779211
2,825,064.50
TQEX
26/08/2024
23,000
62.765567
1,443,608.04
AQEU
27/08/2024
270,047
63.002215
17,013,559.15
XPAR
27/08/2024
190,000
62.967395
11,963,805.05
CEUX
27/08/2024
32,329
62.960847
2,035,461.22
TQEX
27/08/2024
15,674
62.977710
987,112.63
AQEU
28/08/2024
306,708
62.531815
19,179,007.92
XPAR
28/08/2024
155,000
62.543149
9,694,188.10
CEUX
28/08/2024
35,000
62.528746
2,188,506.11
TQEX
28/08/2024
15,000
62.550243
938,253.65
AQEU
29/08/2024
302,791
62.423214
18,901,187.39
XPAR
29/08/2024
160,000
62.384273
9,981,483.68
CEUX
29/08/2024
30,000
62.353248
1,870,597.44
TQEX
29/08/2024
20,000
62.335283
1,246,705.66
AQEU
30/08/2024
290,028
62.760098
18,202,185.70
XPAR
30/08/2024
170,000
62.717787
10,662,023.79
CEUX
30/08/2024
35,000
62.679541
2,193,783.94
TQEX
30/08/2024
15,000
62.798047
941,970.71
AQEU
Total
2,552,248
62.689754
159,999,799.93
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
