Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument 02-Sep-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: September 2, 2024 The coupon and principal payment of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 115.393.000 with a maturity of 80 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized on 02.09.2024 . Board Decision Date 03.11.2022

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 50,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic

Type Structured Bond Maturity Date 02.09.2024 Maturity (Day) 80 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01HB5 Starting Date of Sale 12.06.2024 Ending Date of Sale 13.06.2024 Maturity Starting Date 14.06.2024 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 115.393.000 Coupon Number 1 Redemption Date 02.09.2024 Payment Date 02.09.2024

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 02.09.2024 29.08.2024 02.09.2024 9,863 45 53,5978 11,381,211.59 TL Yes Principal/ Maturity Date 02.09.2024 29.08.2024 02.09.2024 115,393,000 TL Yes Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

