Montag, 02.09.2024
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
02.09.24
17:11 Uhr
3,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
02.09.2024 19:07 Uhr
172 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
02-Sep-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01HB5 ISIN - Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
DATE: September 2, 2024 
 
The coupon and principal payment of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 115.393.000 with a maturity of 80 
days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized on 02.09.2024 . 
 
Board Decision Date 03.11.2022

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit      TRY                           TRY 
Limit          50,000,000,000                      20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security  Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities       Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type        Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified   Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
            Investors                        Investor 
Domestic / Overseas   Domestic                         Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Structured Bond 
Maturity Date                  02.09.2024 
Maturity (Day)                 80 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TR0GRAN01HB5 
Starting Date of Sale              12.06.2024 
Ending Date of Sale               13.06.2024 
Maturity Starting Date             14.06.2024 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 115.393.000 
Coupon Number                  1 
Redemption Date                 02.09.2024 
Payment Date                  02.09.2024

Was The Payment Made? Yes No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
         Payment  Record   Payment  Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment    Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number  Date    Date    Date    Rate (%) - Yearly   - Yearly    Amount    Rate   Payment 
                              Simple (%)  Compound (%)             Made? 
1        02.09.2024 29.08.2024 02.09.2024 9,863  45      53,5978    11,381,211.59 TL    Yes 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  02.09.2024 29.08.2024 02.09.2024                    115,393,000  TL    Yes 
Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 344299 
EQS News ID:  1979999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979999&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
