WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 01:25 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf's Advanced Skincare Formula Offers Fast Relief for Heel and Finger Cracks

DJ bonyf's Advanced Skincare Formula Offers Fast Relief for Heel and Finger Cracks 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Study/Study results 
bonyf's Advanced Skincare Formula Offers Fast Relief for Heel and Finger Cracks 
03-Sep-2024 / 00:52 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf's Advanced Skincare Formula Offers Fast Relief for Heel and Finger Cracks 
Ghent (Belgium), 2 September 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation. bonyf R&D team is excited to introduce a 
scientifically advanced formulation designed to provide rapid relief from the discomfort associated with heel and 
finger cracks. This innovative product is the result of extensive research and development by the bonyf team, pushing 
the boundaries of what we previously thought possible. Our formulation's unique blend of ingredients has been carefully 
selected for their synergistic effects. Each component was chosen based on its proven ability to support skin 
regeneration and provide relief from cracks. 
A Clinical study demonstrated that the first application can offer fast relief from pain and that just a few 
applications can lead to substantial healing. Although this formulation is categorized as a cosmetic, it has shown 
remarkable efficacy in alleviating the symptoms of heel and finger cracks, conditions that are prevalent during winter 
and also common in summer when individuals walk barefoot. Cracked heels and fingers can cause significant discomfort 
and inconvenience, often leading to more severe issues if left untreated. These conditions are commonly exacerbated by 
environmental factors such as cold, dry weather during winter and heat, and exposure to harsh surfaces in summer. Our 
product addresses these challenges by delivering targeted relief that can improve quality of life for those affected. 
The bonyf R&D team has prioritized rapid discomfort relief, understanding the severe impact these conditions can have 
on daily life. This formulation adds to a growing portfolio of innovative and effective products developed by our team. 
As a Swiss-made product, we uphold the highest standards of safety and efficacy, ensuring reliable results for those 
who use it. In addition to its primary benefits, our formulation is designed with user convenience in mind. The product 
features an easy-to-use tube and a non-greasy-sticky formula, making it ideal for daily use. This user-friendly design 
ensures that incorporating the product into a skincare routine is simple and hassle-free. 
Currently, the product is available in a limited number of markets, but plans are underway for broader distribution. 
For more information about our new formulation, clinical studies, or to find out about future product launches, please 
visit our website at www.bonyf.com or contact us at investor@bonyf.com. We welcome inquiries from journalists, 
healthcare professionals, and potential partners. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1980055 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1980055 03-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7cf5b9f14e1f7e6004e0dc4ee3dbea31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=ea855323bf53de4be32d0097f414b27a

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1748840e84af6a685d49231429d2af8f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980055&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 18:52 ET (22:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
