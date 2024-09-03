

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment data from Spain is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss consumer prices for August. Inflation is forecast to ease to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in July.



Also, final GDP data is due from Hungary. The economy is expected to contract 0.2 percent sequentially, as initially estimated in the second quarter.



At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Spain. The number of people out of work is forecast to decrease by 6,300 in August after a fall of 10,800.



In the meantime, Swiss GDP data is due. The flash estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous quarter. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is expected to confirm the preliminary estimates.



