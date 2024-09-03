Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 06:52 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 23. September wirksam: 

=== 
+ STOXX-50 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Intesa Sanpaolo 
 - LSE 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Deutsche Post 
 - Reckitt Benckiser 
 
+ STOXX-600 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Bavarian Nordic 
 - CVC Capital Partners 
 - Financiere de Tubize 
 - Puig Brands 
 - Shaftesbury Capital 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Flutter Entertainment 
 - Forvia 
 - Indivior 
 - Thyssenkrupp 
 - Ubisoft 
===

Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 22. Juli): 

=== 
+ NASDAQ-100 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Super Micro Computer 
 
 HERAUSNAHME 
 - Walgreens Boots Alliance 
===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/gos

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

