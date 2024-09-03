DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 23. September wirksam:
=== + STOXX-50 AUFNAHME - Intesa Sanpaolo - LSE ENTNAHME - Deutsche Post - Reckitt Benckiser + STOXX-600 AUFNAHME - Bavarian Nordic - CVC Capital Partners - Financiere de Tubize - Puig Brands - Shaftesbury Capital ENTNAHME - Flutter Entertainment - Forvia - Indivior - Thyssenkrupp - Ubisoft ===
Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 22. Juli):
=== + NASDAQ-100 AUFNAHME - Super Micro Computer HERAUSNAHME - Walgreens Boots Alliance ===
September 03, 2024
