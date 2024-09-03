Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Tap Global Group Plc - Publication of Equity Research

PR Newswire

3 September 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Global" or the "Company")

Publication of Equity Research

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that the Company's Broker, Tennyson Securities ("Tennyson"), has initiated equity research on the Company. The research report is available to eligible investors via the Tennyson Portal at www.tennysonsecurities.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer

via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

+44 (0)20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Peter Krens
Alan Howard

+44 (0)20 7186 9030

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 350,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website: www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc


