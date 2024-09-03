Anzeige
03.09.2024
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING, AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   3 SEPTEMBER 2024   SHARES

PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING, AND ISSUER CODES

The change of PunaMusta Media Oyj's name to Rebl Group Oyj will be valid in
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 5 September 2024. At the same
time company's trading code PUMU will be changed to REBL and issuer code will
be changed from PUMU to REBL. 

Updated identifiers

New company name: Rebl Group Oyj
New trading code: REBL     
New issuer code:  REBL     
ISIN code:     FI0009900468 
Order book ID:   24327     

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
4 September 2024. 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Listing Services

**********************

TIEDOTE   3.9.2024  OSAKKEET

PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA
LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS 

PunaMusta Media Oyj:n nimenmuutos Rebl Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq
Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 5.9.2024 alkaen. Samalla tulee
voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos PUMU:sta REBL:iksi ja
liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos PUMU:sta REBL:iksi. 

Uudet perustiedot:

Yhtiön uusi nimi:        Rebl Group Oyj
Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus     REBL     
Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: REBL     
ISIN-koodi           FI0009900468 
Order book id:         24327     

Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 4.9.2024.

Nasdaq Helsinki
Listing Services
