Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING, AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING, AND ISSUER CODES The change of PunaMusta Media Oyj's name to Rebl Group Oyj will be valid in Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 5 September 2024. At the same time company's trading code PUMU will be changed to REBL and issuer code will be changed from PUMU to REBL. Updated identifiers New company name: Rebl Group Oyj New trading code: REBL New issuer code: REBL ISIN code: FI0009900468 Order book ID: 24327 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 4 September 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 3.9.2024 OSAKKEET PUNAMUSTA MEDIA OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS PunaMusta Media Oyj:n nimenmuutos Rebl Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 5.9.2024 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos PUMU:sta REBL:iksi ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos PUMU:sta REBL:iksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Rebl Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus REBL Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: REBL ISIN-koodi FI0009900468 Order book id: 24327 Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 4.9.2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services