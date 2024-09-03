CMR Surgical Strengthens Senior Team

Markus Bauman, seasoned senior executive has been appointed Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer and will join CMR's executive leadership team

Michelle Paknad, appointed Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, brings a wealth of commercial experience in the soft-tissue surgical robotics industry

Cambridge, UK - 3 September 2024, 07:00 (BST). CMR Surgical (CMR or 'the Company'), the global surgical robotics business, today announces the appointment of Markus Bauman as Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer, joining the Company's executive leadership team.

Markus Bauman brings to CMR over two decades of significant in-house legal experience, as well as experience at global world-renowned law firms. He has worked with innovative European companies and has significant expertise in public and private company financings and mergers and acquisitions. He is currently a member of the Atomico Expert Network, providing counsel and support to Atomico's portfolio of technology firms and is a Board Member of the University of Illinois Foundation. Previously, he served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Matillion, a software company specialising in data integration and transformation for cloud data warehouses. Prior to this, he was a Partner and Head of European Strategic Relations at Goodwin and built his expertise at other leading international law firms and investment banks, including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Markus holds a JD/MBA in Law and Business from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

CMR are also pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Paknad who has joined CMR as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. Michelle will be responsible for helping to further accelerate the Company's commercial efforts to bring Versius to more hospitals around the world. Michelle brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the medical devices sector, with particular expertise in sales and marketing, within the area of soft-tissue surgical robotics having held senior sales and marketing roles at Intuitive Surgical. She was most recently Vice President of Global Robotics and Digital Health at Smith & Nephew where she ran the robotics franchise. Prior to this, she held senior positions at Intuitive Surgical, including Director of Sales and Marketing for Asia Pacific. Michelle holds an MBA from Golden Gate University and a BA in Business Economics and Biochemistry from the University of California.

Supratim Bose, Chief Executive Officer at CMR Surgical, commented: "On behalf of the leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Markus and Michelle to CMR. Markus will be a key addition to the executive leadership team with his wealth of expertise in corporate law, strategic relations and financial operations. Michelle, with her extensive soft-tissue surgical robotics experience, will be instrumental in accelerating our commercial efforts and we look forward to utilising her skillset."

Markus Bauman, Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer at CMR Surgical said: "Given my experience of working with ambitious disruptive European businesses, I am looking forward to bringing my legal expertise to a company that is challenging the status quo in order to help bring more robotic-assisted surgery to patients around the world. Versius is a truly innovative technology, and I will work with the leadership team to ensure hospitals can realise the potential of this technology."

Michelle Paknad, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development at CMR Surgical added: "I am excited to join a Company that is looking to disrupt the surgical robotics market. Soft-tissue surgical robotics is such a fast growing and changing market, and I look forward to bringing my extensive experience in this industry to partner with surgeons and hospitals so that more patients can get the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery with Versius."

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.