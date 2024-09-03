Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.09.24
09:15 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 2 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            134,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            411.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            402.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            408.6656p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,721,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,325,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 134,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.6656

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1677               402.50      08:30:02          00071198184TRLO0      XLON 
1205               402.50      08:30:02          00071198185TRLO0      XLON 
1085               402.50      08:30:02          00071198186TRLO0      XLON 
40                404.00      08:57:53          00071199323TRLO0      XLON 
38                404.00      09:03:48          00071199476TRLO0      XLON 
1060               404.00      09:03:48          00071199477TRLO0      XLON 
974                404.00      09:03:48          00071199478TRLO0      XLON 
250                408.00      09:32:02          00071200756TRLO0      XLON 
934                408.00      09:32:02          00071200757TRLO0      XLON 
1443               407.50      09:32:02          00071200758TRLO0      XLON 
778                406.00      09:32:17          00071200766TRLO0      XLON 
1144               408.00      09:59:07          00071201544TRLO0      XLON 
1276               408.00      09:59:07          00071201545TRLO0      XLON 
1060               407.00      09:59:53          00071201549TRLO0      XLON 
1280               408.00      10:21:42          00071202205TRLO0      XLON 
172                408.00      10:21:58          00071202217TRLO0      XLON 
586                409.50      10:57:46          00071203074TRLO0      XLON 
457                409.50      10:57:46          00071203075TRLO0      XLON 
677                409.00      10:58:28          00071203086TRLO0      XLON 
588                409.00      10:58:28          00071203087TRLO0      XLON 
52                408.50      11:01:30          00071203163TRLO0      XLON 
1300               408.50      11:03:17          00071203225TRLO0      XLON 
49                408.50      11:03:17          00071203226TRLO0      XLON 
13                409.50      11:48:29          00071204062TRLO0      XLON 
1000               410.50      11:51:11          00071204093TRLO0      XLON 
224                410.50      11:51:11          00071204094TRLO0      XLON 
79                411.00      11:57:03          00071204141TRLO0      XLON 
1192               411.00      11:58:05          00071204151TRLO0      XLON 
1210               410.50      11:58:05          00071204156TRLO0      XLON 
3                 410.50      11:58:05          00071204157TRLO0      XLON 
1200               411.00      11:58:05          00071204158TRLO0      XLON 
150                411.00      11:58:05          00071204159TRLO0      XLON 
104                411.00      11:58:05          00071204160TRLO0      XLON 
15000               410.50      12:02:21          00071204266TRLO0      XLON 
1300               410.00      12:36:11          00071204943TRLO0      XLON 
135                411.00      13:03:47          00071205566TRLO0      XLON 
1736               411.00      13:03:47          00071205568TRLO0      XLON 
1347               411.00      13:03:47          00071205570TRLO0      XLON 
209                411.00      13:03:47          00071205572TRLO0      XLON 
1959               411.00      13:03:47          00071205574TRLO0      XLON 
135                411.00      13:04:19          00071205600TRLO0      XLON 
1557               411.00      13:04:19          00071205601TRLO0      XLON 
1161               411.00      13:04:19          00071205602TRLO0      XLON 
438                411.00      13:04:19          00071205603TRLO0      XLON 
1327               411.00      13:05:24          00071205695TRLO0      XLON 
1053               411.00      13:05:24          00071205696TRLO0      XLON 
1305               411.00      13:07:13          00071205745TRLO0      XLON 
122                411.00      13:07:13          00071205746TRLO0      XLON 
1284               411.00      13:07:48          00071205762TRLO0      XLON 
1040               410.50      13:08:50          00071205792TRLO0      XLON 
1762               408.00      13:29:32          00071206310TRLO0      XLON 
176                408.00      13:29:32          00071206311TRLO0      XLON 
31                410.00      13:41:53          00071206661TRLO0      XLON 
1011               410.00      13:41:53          00071206662TRLO0      XLON 
1284               409.00      13:46:05          00071206756TRLO0      XLON 
950                409.00      13:46:05          00071206757TRLO0      XLON 
10                409.00      14:06:19          00071207061TRLO0      XLON 
330                409.00      14:06:19          00071207062TRLO0      XLON 
357                409.00      14:06:19          00071207063TRLO0      XLON 
357                409.00      14:12:23          00071207199TRLO0      XLON 
1749               409.00      14:19:52          00071207390TRLO0      XLON 
531                407.50      14:27:35          00071207567TRLO0      XLON 
948                407.50      14:27:35          00071207568TRLO0      XLON 
314                407.50      14:34:35          00071207810TRLO0      XLON 
545                408.00      14:35:32          00071207956TRLO0      XLON 
465                407.50      14:37:32          00071208011TRLO0      XLON 
87                408.00      14:45:31          00071208200TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

676                408.00      14:45:31          00071208201TRLO0      XLON 
211                408.00      14:45:31          00071208202TRLO0      XLON 
136                408.00      14:45:31          00071208203TRLO0      XLON 
1157               408.50      14:48:49          00071208287TRLO0      XLON 
1203               410.00      14:56:19          00071208455TRLO0      XLON 
152                410.00      14:57:29          00071208492TRLO0      XLON 
957                410.00      14:57:29          00071208493TRLO0      XLON 
1185               408.50      14:58:58          00071208540TRLO0      XLON 
559                408.50      14:58:58          00071208541TRLO0      XLON 
263                408.50      14:58:58          00071208542TRLO0      XLON 
656                408.50      14:58:58          00071208543TRLO0      XLON 
222                408.50      15:08:44          00071208949TRLO0      XLON 
1239               408.50      15:08:44          00071208950TRLO0      XLON 
750                409.00      15:18:44          00071209332TRLO0      XLON 
365                409.00      15:18:44          00071209333TRLO0      XLON 
250                408.50      15:19:21          00071209350TRLO0      XLON 
1027               408.50      15:19:21          00071209351TRLO0      XLON 
20000               408.25      15:23:23          00071209484TRLO0      XLON 
5                 408.50      15:24:21          00071209547TRLO0      XLON 
1088               408.50      15:25:38          00071209619TRLO0      XLON 
130                408.50      15:25:38          00071209620TRLO0      XLON 
174                408.50      15:25:42          00071209621TRLO0      XLON 
208                409.00      15:27:34          00071209676TRLO0      XLON 
1277               409.00      15:27:34          00071209677TRLO0      XLON 
1167               408.50      15:28:24          00071209780TRLO0      XLON 
1099               408.00      15:33:24          00071210112TRLO0      XLON 
1219               408.00      15:33:52          00071210124TRLO0      XLON 
246                408.00      15:33:52          00071210125TRLO0      XLON 
1041               408.00      15:35:47          00071210206TRLO0      XLON 
411                408.00      15:35:47          00071210207TRLO0      XLON 
1363               408.00      15:39:00          00071210311TRLO0      XLON 
45                408.00      15:39:00          00071210312TRLO0      XLON 
216                407.50      15:41:56          00071210465TRLO0      XLON 
394                407.50      15:42:51          00071210480TRLO0      XLON 
657                407.50      15:43:07          00071210481TRLO0      XLON 
1189               408.00      15:50:04          00071210694TRLO0      XLON 
1086               408.00      15:55:04          00071210785TRLO0      XLON 
1151               408.00      15:57:04          00071210827TRLO0      XLON 
219                408.00      15:57:04          00071210828TRLO0      XLON 
123                408.00      15:57:04          00071210829TRLO0      XLON 
649                408.00      15:57:04          00071210830TRLO0      XLON 
153                408.00      15:57:04          00071210831TRLO0      XLON 
51                408.00      15:57:04          00071210832TRLO0      XLON 
282                408.00      16:12:27          00071211340TRLO0      XLON 
3370               408.00      16:12:27          00071211341TRLO0      XLON 
1301               408.00      16:12:27          00071211342TRLO0      XLON 
270                408.00      16:12:27          00071211343TRLO0      XLON 
2                 407.50      16:15:34          00071211476TRLO0      XLON 
1088               407.50      16:18:58          00071211626TRLO0      XLON 
1250               407.50      16:18:58          00071211627TRLO0      XLON 
624                408.00      16:20:33          00071211671TRLO0      XLON 
129                408.00      16:20:33          00071211672TRLO0      XLON 
14000               408.00      16:21:46          00071211755TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344303 
EQS News ID:  1980035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980035&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
