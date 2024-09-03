Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
[03.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|14,803,600.00
|EUR
|0
|139,343,930.07
|9.4128
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|956,159.83
|94.8571
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,047,618.00
|EUR
|0
|41,005,340.46
|10.1307
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,409,910.00
|EUR
|0
|14,631,550.28
|10.3776
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|292,706.36
|10.4575
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.09.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,283,616.97
|10.419
© 2024 PR Newswire