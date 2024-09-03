Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984
Valmet Oyj: Valmet's financial reporting in 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 3, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2025 as follows:

February 13, 2025 - Financial Statements Review for 2024

April 24, 2025 - Interim Review for January-March 2025

July 23, 2025 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2025

October 29, 2025 - Interim Review for January-September 2025

The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on March 4, 2025, at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

