Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
03.09.24
09:39 Uhr
54,80 Euro
+2,28
+4,34 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,4454,5809:51
54,5054,5809:51
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 09:19 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted's Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 awarded capacity in UK allocation round 6

DJ Ørsted's Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 awarded capacity in UK allocation round 6 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted's Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 awarded capacity in UK allocation round 6 
03-Sep-2024 / 08:47 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3.9.2024 08:47:19 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information 
The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has awarded Ørsted contracts for difference (CfD) for a 
1,080 MW share of the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm, as well as a 2,400 MW CfD for Hornsea 4. The CfDs were awarded at 
inflation-indexed strike prices of GBP 54.23 per MWh for the share of Hornsea 3 and GBP 58.87 per MWh for Hornsea 4. 
Both contracts are in 2012 prices. 
Rasmus Errboe, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Ørsted, said: "We're pleased with the outcome of allocation 
round 6, which is an important milestone for two of the world's largest offshore wind farms. We look forward to 
delivering these landmark projects, which will supply renewable power at large scale to UK consumers and businesses and 
help the UK government achieve its target of quadrupling offshore wind capacity to 60 GW by 2030." 
Duncan Clark, Senior Vice President and Head of UK & Ireland at Ørsted, said: "The important takeaway from this 
allocation round is that progress is being made, and it's crucial that this momentum continues to grow. The Government 
has shown it takes renewable energy seriously, and we're confident it will continue working with the sector to increase 
the volume of projects deployed in the UK. Offshore wind is key to the nation's energy security and remains one of the 
most attractive forms of energy generation, offering low-cost, highly scalable electricity to UK bill payers. Ørsted 
and the wider industry stands ready to deliver with a substantial pipeline of developments." 
About the projects 
Hornsea 3 will be the world's single largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 2,955 MW. 
Ørsted expects to take FID on Hornsea 4 within the next 18 months and is currently targeting commissioning of the 
project before the end of 2030. 
Ørsted currently operates 12 offshore wind farms in the UK. Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 will be Ørsted's third and fourth 
gigawatt-scale projects in the Hornsea zone, following Hornsea 1 (1.2 GW) and Hornsea 2 (1.3 GW), which are already 
being operated out of Ørsted's operations and maintenance hub in Grimsby. When Hornsea 3 comes online, Ørsted's Hornsea 
zone will have a total capacity in excess of 5 GW, making it the world's largest offshore wind zone covering the power 
consumption of approx. 5 million UK homes. The addition of Hornsea 4 will create an offshore wind cluster of around 8 
GW and unlock further cluster synergies. 
About the CfD contracts 
The two-way contracts for difference (CfD) for Hornsea 3 run for up to 15 years, starting after commissioning of the 
wind farm. The strike price is inflation-indexed up to and throughout the CfD period. The nominal starting price per 
MWh will be determined based on the strike price plus accumulated inflation from 2012 until the CfD starts. After the 
CfD ends, Hornsea 3 will receive the market price for electricity or enter into new power purchase agreements. 
Ørsted will build Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 including transmission assets (offshore and onshore substations and export 
cables). When the wind farms have been fully commissioned, Ørsted will, in accordance with UK regulations, divest the 
transmission assets to a new owner. 
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year of 2024. 
For further information, please contact: 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
Attachments 
 . CA AR6.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  344304 
EQS News ID:  1980097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980097&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.