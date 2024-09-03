Hyundai Motor Group Sponsors Second 'Trilateral Executive Dialogue' Between the US, Japan and South Korea

Key leaders from the U.S., Japan and South Korea to explore diverse opportunities for democracy, international security and mutual prosperity

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today said that it will sponsor the second U.S.-Japan-Korea Trilateral Executive Dialogue (TED), which will take place in Seoul on September 4 2024.

The TED is a policy seminar where key leaders from the political and business sectors of Korea, the U.S., and Japan gather to explore multifaceted opportunities for democracy and mutual prosperity, and to discuss mutual benefit expansion plans, such as economic development and national security.

This is the second Trilateral Executive Dialogue between the three nations following an initial discussion in San Francisco last year. The continued dialogue is seen as the way to strongly protect economic prosperity, international security, and the shared values of Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

Five internationally influential think tanks - the Woodrow Wilson Center, Hudson Institute, 21st Century Policy Institute, Indo-Pacific Forum, and the East Asia Foundation - will co-host the second event.

The Group supports the purpose of the TED and as a leading global mobility company is a main sponsor of this year's event, facilitating private and government cooperation among the three countries.

Around 100 key figures from the governments, parliaments and companies of Korea, the U.S., and Japan will attend the event held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul.

From the Korean side, participants include Tae-yul Cho, Minister of Foreign Affairs; In-gyo Jung, Chief Trade Negotiator; Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Jin Roy Ryu, Chairman of Poongsan Group and Chairman of Korea Business Association; Kisun Chung, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai Group; Bum Sik Hong, President of LG Corp; and Jeong Joon Yu Vice Chairman of SK on.

From the U.S. side, participants include Bill Hagerty, Republican Senator from Tennessee; Chris Coons, Democratic Senator from Delaware; and seven other federal senators, including senior members of the U.S. Congress. Also attending are Morgan Ortagus, former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State; Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador to Korea; Alex Rogers, CEO of semiconductor company Qualcomm; and Harold Hamm, founder and chairman of energy company Continental Resources.

From the Japanese side, representatives from Toyota, Denso, NEC (Nippon Electric Company) and NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), will participate in the event, as well as representatives from think tanks such as the Woodrow Wilson Center, Hudson Institute, 21st Century Policy Institute, Indo-Pacific Forum, and the East Asia Foundation.

Sessions will be held on topics including strategic trade and investment, biosecurity, energy cooperation, technology, and the role of the private sector for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. There will also be time for free discussions and exchanges between key figures from each of the three nations.

Bill Hagerty, a U.S. Senator who led a delegation to South Korea, stated before the event, "I am excited to participate in the second annual Trilateral Economic Dialogue (TED) in Seoul on September 4th that will bring together private and public sector leaders from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea." He also expressed his gratitude for the leadership of Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, who sponsored the U.S.-Japan-Korea Economic Dialogue.

The Group plans to provide an opportunity for attendees and their spouses visiting Korea for this event to experience the harmony of traditional and modern Korean culture, including Korean food, traditional music, Hanok (traditional Korean houses), and the premium brand Genesis.

