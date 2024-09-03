DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 686.0169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5129 CODE: SMRU LN ISIN: LU1602145200 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU LN Sequence No.: 344474 EQS News ID: 1980457 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 03, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)