Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
03.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,581 Euro
+0,002
+0,35 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5780,60611:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

As Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2024

In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:

August 2024August 2023Change
Passengers562,451576,455-2.4%
Finland - Sweden134,051159,539-16.0%
Estonia - Finland347,287355,865-2.4%
Estonia - Sweden81,11361,05132.9%
Cargo Units21,95326,281-16.5%
Finland - Sweden3,2082,9319.5%
Estonia - Finland15,80619,220-17.8%
Estonia - Sweden2,9394,130-28.8%
Passenger Vehicles79,79186,794-8.1%
Finland - Sweden8,39310,908-23.1%
Estonia - Finland66,60271,869-7.3%
Estonia - Sweden4,7964,01719.4%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.