

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.6427 against the euro and a 4-day low of 98.39 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6300 and 99.75, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6730 and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9105 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6790 and 0.9160, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0875 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0892.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



