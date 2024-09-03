ThermTec Launches New Wild-D Series, Taking Hunting Exploration to the Next Level with Dual FOV System

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermTec, a leader in infrared thermal imaging technology and solutions, has launched its new Wild-D series thermal monocular today. Noteworthy for the breakthrough combination of dual field-of-view and F0.9 lenses, it provides versatile application options based on wide observation and precise identification. Paired with its high-sensitivity NETD<18mK detector, the device excels in capturing the finest temperature differentials, even in complex environments and adverse weather conditions, delivering truly memorable image clarity.

Wild-D series seamlessly integrates advanced infrared imaging with energy-efficient technology to fulfill the growing demand for multifunctional handheld devices. Its versatility and high performance ensure exceptional reliability in diverse scenarios, including hiking, night hunting, and rescue operations.

Key Features of the Wild-D Series:

18mK Precise Vision: NETD < 18mK captures even the smallest temperature differentials, unaffected by harsh environments.

NETD < 18mK captures even the smallest temperature differentials, unaffected by harsh environments. Dual FOV: Equipped with an F0.9 optics lens, its dual field-of-view provides a wider, longer, and clearer hunting experience.

Equipped with an F0.9 optics lens, its dual field-of-view provides a wider, longer, and clearer hunting experience. 2x10H Durability : With two replaceable, rechargeable batteries offering 10 hours each, your journey won't be interrupted by power.

: With two replaceable, rechargeable batteries offering 10 hours each, your journey won't be interrupted by power. 19.2x Zooming : 4x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom, magnification range from 1.4x to 19.2x. Enhances both target size and image detail.

: 4x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom, magnification range from 1.4x to 19.2x. Enhances both target size and image detail. Stable Image Quality : AI calibration technology ensures clear, stable images in any environment, while the fixed-focus design eliminates recalibration when changing fields of view.

: AI calibration technology ensures clear, stable images in any environment, while the fixed-focus design eliminates recalibration when changing fields of view. User-Friendly: Ergonomic design enables one-handed control. Adjust joystick sensitivity as needed. Wrist and neck straps prevent drops, while the magnesium alloy and rubber coating boost durability.

"The combination of dual field of view and precise image quality not only meets market demands but ensures ThermTec's consistent quality standards. We are excited to launch the Wild-D series, which offers versatility and durability to keep pace with the times. We look forward to seeing this product provide an unprecedented experience for users across various fields," said Taurus He, Director of Sales and Marketing.

About ThermTec

ThermTec Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leading manufacturer of thermal products concerning infrared thermal imaging technologies, providing the latest and best thermal technologies and solutions that improves the way people perceive the world, such constructs a safer and more efficient living and working condition for humankind. For more information, please visit https://www.thermeyetec.com/

