Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 10:36 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1GW Astronergy modules to boost solar utilization in Africa

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After winning the tenders from two giant Chinese companies - China International Water & Electric Corp. (CWE) and the Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), a total of one gigawatt (GW) Astronergy n-type TOPCon solar modules will be shipped to Algeria to support the country's 2,000 MW solar plant construction plan.

The 2,000MW plan is a photovoltaic power plant construction plan proposed by Sonelgaz, Algeria's state-owned power utility. The plan is to build 15 solar power plants in the country's 12 provinces, each with a capacity ranging from 80 to 220 MW. Most of the solar projects in this plan are constructed by Chinese companies.

This time, Astronergy won six major projects, namely Abadla 80MW PV plant, Batemete 220MW PV plant, Gueltet Sidi Saad 200MW PV plant, Douar El Maa 200MW PV plant, Ouled Djellal 80MW PV plant, and Biskra 220MW PV plant projects, which will be constructed by CWE and POWERCHINA respectively.

A photo capture the 165.6MW Benban solar plant in Egypt, which uses Astronergy solar module products. [Photo/Astronergy]

Among these projects, the 220MW Biskra project is one of the largest in the 2,000MW plan, and its construction has already started. The project uses Astronergy's ASTRO N5 TOPCon solar modules.

According to local media reports, Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mining, Mohamed Alkab, said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Biskra project that the construction of the project will not only create more than 600 jobs for the local community and promote economic development, but also has far-reaching significance for improving Algeria's energy structure and realising the energy transition strategy.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately 400 million kWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 330,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

As one of the competitive PV module suppliers in the industry, Africa is one of its important markets and also a place it is eager to join to support local energy transition process. The Noor Ouarzazate PV plant in Morocco, Benban solar plant in Egypt both have the supports of Astronergy solar modules.

In the face of the wave of global clean energy transition Astronergy will continue to work with its partners to support high reliability products to help all customers with green energy solutions for sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494691/A_photo_capture_165_6MW_Benban_solar_plant_Egypt_Astronergy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1gw-astronergy-modules-to-boost-solar-utilization-in-africa-302236309.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.