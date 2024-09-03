

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6183 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6230.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi slipped to a 6-day low of 1.7877 and a 5-day low of 90.28 from last week's closing quotes of 1.7759 and 91.52, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.85 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



