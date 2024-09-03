

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3531 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.3491.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie slid to a 5-day low of 1.4960 and a 4-day low of 107.80 from last week's closing quotes of 1.4936 and 108.85, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.36 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 104.00 against the yen.



