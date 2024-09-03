

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 145.65 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-week low of 147.21.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 170.77, 160.94 and 191.08 from early highs of 172.67, 162.80 and 193.37, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 144.00 against the greenback, 169.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the euro and 189.00 against the pound.



