Dienstag, 03.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2024 11:10 Uhr
Economic & Statistical Research: Warrants and certificates - Total and Instrument Trading August 2024 Helsinki

Market shares and turnover for warrants, certificates,

Tracker Certificates and Constant Leverage Certificates.


This report contains tables both for warrants, certificates, Tracker
Certificates and Constant Leverage Certificates: 

* Market shares per member
* Market shares per issuer
* Turnover per warrants and certificates
* Turnover per segment

Trading for Warrants, Certificates, Tracker Certificates, and Constant Leverage
Certificates in Helsinki. 



For more information, comments or questions please contact.



Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244137
