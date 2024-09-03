

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited more U.S. and Eurozone economic data this week for clues on the path for Fed and ECB policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,652 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The dollar hovered close to a two-week high ahead of upcoming U.S. payrolls report that might influence the size of an interest-rate cut in mid-September.



In corporate news, Valneva SE shares rallied 3.2 percent. The specialty vaccine company and its U.S. partner Pfizer have announced positive phase II booster results for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.



TotalEnergies SE dropped half a percent. The energy giant and Adani Green Energy have agreed to an equally owned joint venture, with a 1,150 MWac (1,575 MWp) solar portfolio in Khavda in Gujarat, India.



