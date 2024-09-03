Luke Pike MD, DPhil, Radiation Oncologist, joins Dxcover Scientific Advisory Board to advise the company on brain cancer diagnostic early detection clinical applications

Dxcover Limited, a clinical-stage diagnostics company developing its Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis for early detection of multiple cancers, today announced it has named Radiation Oncologist Luke Pike MD, DPhil, the company's first US Scientific Advisory Board Member. Under his guidance, the company will continue development of its Drop.Dry.Detect.TM liquid biopsy platform for clinical use in the early detection of brain and other solid tumor cancers.

Dr. Pike is an Assistant Attending Radiation Oncologist, Head of the Luke Pike Lab, and Director of the Division of Brain Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York City. His work focuses on treating patients with primary brain tumors and brain metastases from other solid tumors. His research focuses on biomarker-based approaches to the early identification of cancer and management of brain tumors. He serves as a clinical and scientific advisor to early-stage companies developing innovative solutions for the detection and treatment of cancer, and is co-Principal Investigator or co-chair of several international multi-cancer early detection (MCED) studies.

Dr. Pike earned his Doctor of Philosophy/PhD in Medical Oncology at the University of Oxford (UK) and his MD from Yale University. He completed residency at the Harvard Radiation Oncology Program Massachusetts General Hospital Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Brigham and Women's Hospital Boston Children's Hospital Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. He was awarded The Rhodes Scholarship and the Alexander Graham Bell Graduate PhD Scholarship.

"We are delighted that Dr. Pike has joined our Scientific Advisory Board. His commitment to developing and translating innovative solutions for patient benefit provides an excellent cultural fit with Dxcover," commented Prof. Baker, CEO of Dxcover. "As we expand Dxcover into the US gaining the perspective of excellent clinician scientists such as Dr Pike are key to our growth."

"I am excited by Dxcover's novel approach to the early detection of cancer, which does not rely solely on a single analyte but instead capitalizes on the full signal from a specimen using advanced spectroscopic techniques," said Dr. Pike.

Dxcover's novel platform utilizes infrared spectroscopy and AI algorithms to provide Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis of blood serum. Dxcover Drop.Dry.Detect.TM platform technology has demonstrated leading performance in detecting Stage I and Stage II tumors in eight solid tumor cancers. The company is advancing its early detection test for brain cancer through multi-center European studies to obtain CE-IVDR approval and is conducting a major prospective study in the early detection of colorectal cancer and advanced adenoma in the US.

