Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Markel appoints Rhys O'Neill as Senior Underwriter, Marine & Energy Liability in International Specialty

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Rhys O'Neill as Senior Underwriter, Marine & Energy Liability, International Specialty, with immediate effect.

Rhys O'Neill, Senior Underwriter - Marine & Energy Liability, International Specialty at Markel

In his new role, O'Neill will be responsible for enhancing best-in-class underwriting strategies for renewing and new business within Markel's Marine & Energy Liability International Wholesale book of business and maintaining and strengthening strong relationships with key stakeholders, including clients, partners and internal teams. O'Neill will be based in London and report to Grant Smith, who was recently hired as Director, Marine & Energy Liability, International Specialty.

Speaking about the new appointment, Smith commented: "In an increasingly risky and litigious world, the need for marine and energy companies to work with an insurance partner that's able to help them identify, mitigate and transfer their liability exposures has never been higher.

"I'm therefore delighted to welcome Rhys to the Marine & Energy Liability team at Markel. I'm confident that his experience and strong industry network will significantly add to bench strength we already have in the team, enabling us to provide our clients and partners with the superior underwriting solutions and the support they need to mitigate and transfer their evolving risks."

Tom Hillier, Managing Director, International Specialty, at Markel, added: "When we established the Specialty practice within our International Wholesale business last year, we set out an ambitious plan for our Marine & Energy Liability team that would see us further establish ourselves as a leader in the market. Investing in talent is an important part of our strategy and Rhys's deep understanding of marine liability insurance and strong network will help us in achieving our goals."

O'Neill joins Markel from QBE, where he worked as a marine liability underwriter since October 2022, managing a diverse portfolio of risks across various marine liability lines. Previously, he'd worked as an underwriter at The Standard Club since December 2013, writing predominantly European-based business. He began his career in insurance with RGL Forensics in September 2012.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494440/Markel_Rhys_ONeill.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-rhys-oneill-as-senior-underwriter-marine--energy-liability-in-international-specialty-302236102.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
