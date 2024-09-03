

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from European Central Bank policymakers and the release of the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey later in the day for directional cues.



The pan European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 524.07 after ending flat with a negative bias on Monday.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped by 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally higher.



Swiss private-equity firm Partners Group slumped 7.6 percent after its first-half results missed expectations.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-2 percent in London as metal prices declined on the back of a firmer dollar and amid concerns about slowing Chinese growth.



Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian ultra low-cost air carrier, edged up slightly after reporting an increase in load factor and passengers for the month of August from last year.



Rolls-Royce jumped more than 3 percent after Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific said issues identified in the British manufacturer's Trent XWB-97 engines could be resolved by Sept. 7.



Watches Of Switzerland soared 5.2 percent after the luxury watch and jewelry retailer confirmed its FY25 guidance.



Equipment rental company Ashtead Group climbed 4.4 percent after keeping its annual profit forecast.



Valneva SE shares rallied 3.4 percent in Paris. The specialty vaccine company and its U.S. partner Pfizer have announced positive phase II booster results for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.



