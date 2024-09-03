Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 11:42 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 2 September 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 100.60p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 102.31p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 101.19p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
