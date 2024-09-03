Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
03.09.24
08:01 Uhr
2,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,14012:08
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 11:55 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors 
03-Sep-2024 / 10:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Issuance of Structured Bonds to Qualified Investors 
DATE: September 3, 2024 
 
The issuance of the structured bonds in the nominal value of TRY 49.735.000 with a maturity of 62 days to be sold to 
qualified investors has been realized as of 03.09.2024 . 
 
Board Decision Date 03.11.2022

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit      TRY                           TRY 
Limit          50,000,000,000                      20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security  Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities       Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type        Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified   Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
            Investors                        Investor 
Domestic / Overseas   Domestic                         Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Structured Bond 
Maturity Date                  04.11.2024 
Maturity (Day)                 62 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TR0GRAN01I60 
Starting Date of Sale              29.08.2024 
Ending Date of Sale               02.09.2024 
Maturity Starting Date             03.09.2024 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 49.735.000 
Coupon Number                    1 
Redemption Date                 04.11.2024 
Payment Date                  04.11.2024

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
         Payment  Record   Payment  Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment  Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number  Date    Date    Date    Rate (%) - Yearly    - Yearly    Amount   Rate   Payment 
                              Simple (%)   Compound (%)            Made? 
1        04.11.2024 01.11.2024 04.11.2024 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  04.11.2024 01.11.2024 04.11.2024                    49,735,000 
Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 344518 
EQS News ID:  1980597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980597&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
