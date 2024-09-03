DNA Payments launches new Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android, bringing the full functionality of DNA Payments' Merchant Portal to any smartphone.

DNA Payments today launched its new Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android, bringing the full functionality of DNA Payments' Merchant Portal to any smartphone.

The app lets merchants accept online payments, manage their finances, and oversee transactional data, all from their mobile device. Its built-in Virtual Terminal lets DNA Payments' clients initiate a card payment within the app, wherever they need to. Integrated Payment Links give them a safe and secure way to accept payments through SMS or email.

The Merchant Portal App's biggest strength is its ability to handle every card and digital payment, even across complex organisations. The app allows different team members to access the data and tools they need with a single login, as well as see payments across multiple business entities.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: "We designed our Merchant Portal to give our clients a single control centre for all their payments. Now, we're bringing that same functionality to every Android or iOS device they run their business on. Our new Merchant Portal App is about ensuring every merchant can accept and manage payments online from one unified tool, no matter where they are."

Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO of DNA Payments, added: "With the launch of our app, our customers have access to real-time payment data wherever they are. We heard from clients that many run their businesses from smartphones, not traditional desktops. That's why we're making our portal available as an app, so our customers are always in control of their payments. This is why businesses choose a tech-forward payments company like DNA Payments: simple, unified payments."

Getting the Merchant Portal App is easy it's available to download now on all iOS or Android mobile devices.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience.

Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the UK, DNA Payments is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. dnapayments.com

