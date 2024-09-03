Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 12:36 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 2 September 2024 were:

225.14p Capital only (undiluted)
228.98p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares on 30th August 2024, the Company has 19,873,112 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


