

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains one of caution as markets brace for the economic data deluge during the week. ISM Manufacturing PMI due from the U.S. on Tuesday morning is expected to show a rebound from the levels recorded in July. Monthly updates on job openings, Services PMI, non-farm payrolls and unemployment due from the U.S. during the week have also added to the market's nervousness.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Asian stock indexes also finished trading on a mostly negative note. Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slumped amidst demand concerns. Gold clocked minor gains. Cryptocurrencies are firm above the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,334.50, down 0.55% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,614.60, down 0.60% Germany's DAX at 18,841.95, down 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,318.10, down 0.55% France's CAC 40 at 7,629.68, down 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,948.55, down 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,728.50, up 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,103.20, down 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,802.98, down 0.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,651.49, down 0.23%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1040, down 0.28% GBP/USD at 1.3117, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 145.93, down 0.66% AUD/USD at 0.6737, down 0.79% USD/CAD at 1.3537, up 0.34% Dollar Index at 101.79, up 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.910%, up 0.03% Germany at 2.3275%, down 0.45% France at 3.044%, up 0.16% U.K. at 4.0790%, up 0.59% Japan at 0.930%, up 0.98%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $76.11, down 1.82%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $72.78, down 1.05%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,535.85, up 0.33%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,925.36, up 1.02% Ethereum at $2,506.60, down 0.04% BNB at $533.10, up 3.65% Solana at $133.77, up 2.27% XRP at $0.5708, up 3.44%.



