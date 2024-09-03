PowerAPI Expands Service Offerings Through Google Cloud Marketplace

PowerAPI, the commerce infrastructure platform is thrilled to announce the availability of its forefront technology on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprise clients across retail, consumer goods, financial services and public entities the ability to effortlessly augment and monetize their merchant-facing apps globally.

PowerAPI's inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace means that any customer can now easily discover, deploy, and manage PowerAPI's services directly within their Google Cloud environment, streamlining operations, enhancing productivity, and accelerating digital transformation initiatives for organizations leveraging cloud technologies.

"Partnering with Google Cloud perfectly aligns with our vision to support enterprise clients deploy our technology across their networks at scale," says Andrea Tassistro, founder & CEO of PowerAPI. "By utilizing Google Cloud's robust infrastructure alongside our powerful suite of commerce modules & APIs, any company, service, or network can digitize and support their merchants worldwide with just a click."

Historically, PowerAPI has been accelerated by the Google For Startups Cloud Program, benefiting from its rich ecosystem, advanced technologies, and industry-leading expertise. This foundational support has been instrumental in PowerAPI's growth and development, enabling it to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"Bringing PowerAPI to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the embedded commerce solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "PowerAPI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Key Benefits of PowerAPI's Services on Google Cloud Marketplace:

Seamless Integration: Easily integrate PowerAPI's solutions into your existing Google Cloud environment.

Enhanced Performance: Leverage Google Cloud's unique infrastructure for optimal performance and reliability.

Scalability: Rapidly scale commerce modules and APIs to meet growing business demands.

Security: Benefit from Google Cloud's advanced security features to protect your data and applications.

Data: Process, manage and store data seamlessly based on your goals and needs using different Google Cloud options and capabilities.

PowerAPI's partnership with Google Cloud is a testament to its commitment to innovation and customer success. By leveraging the power of Google Cloud's Gemini models, PowerAPI aims to build intelligence for both partners and merchants across the entire platform, delivering unparalleled value and driving significant business outcomes for its customers.

About PowerAPI

PowerAPI is an intelligent, modular and composable commerce platform and APIs that helps businesses with points-of-sales simplify and unify their tech development through powerful low-code modules. For more information, visit www.powerapi.com.

