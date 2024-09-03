Jon brings more than 25 years of financial experience in the biotech sector

Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis"), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, announced today that Jonathan (Jon) Freve has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

"We're delighted to welcome Jon to the team," said Roberto Iacone, Chief Executive Officer of Alentis. "He has a proven track record in successful IPOs, secondary offerings and M&A deals for biotech companies. His extensive financial expertise will be invaluable as we advance our two clinical candidates and on top of that initiate clinical trials for our ADC programs next year.

Jon Freve, based near Boston, Mass. in the United States, has more than 25 years of financial experience in biotech. Most recently, he was CFO at Galecto, a NASDAQ-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company with locations in Copenhagen and Boston, where he led the IPO process in 2020. Prior to Galecto, Jon served as CFO and Treasurer of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company in Boston, where he led the IPO process in 2016. Before that, he was at Santaris Pharma in Copenhagen, which was acquired by Roche in 2014.

Jon began his career at the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he worked in audit and transaction services. Jon has worked on multiple successful initial public offerings, secondary offerings, mergers and acquisitions. He is a certified public accountant in Massachusetts and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jon said, "I look forward to working with the team to shape our financial strategy and strengthen our financial organization. This is another step in positioning us for the next chapter as our pipeline of groundbreaking cancer and fibrosis therapies continues to evolve."

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. CLDN1 is a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease. Alentis is the leading company pioneering anti-CLDN1 antibodies and ADCs to modify and reverse the course of disease.

Alentis was founded based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered at the pharma-biotech hub in Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit https://alentis.ch

