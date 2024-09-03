Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Bridge to Life, Ltd.: Bridge to Life Announces Three Oral/Mini-Oral Presentations on the use of HOPE (Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion) at the 30th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2024) in Istanbul, Turkey, September 22-25, 2024

Presentations to highlight hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion in liver transplantation

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in organ preservation solutions, today announced acceptance of three abstracts based on data from Italian clinical trials using HOPE (Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion), including an oral and two mini-oral for presentation, at the 2024 30th annual meeting of the International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2024). The conference is scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey from September 22-25, 2024.

BTL logo

Presentations include:

September 23: Liver techniques & malignancy (Mini-Oral Presentation, 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. TRT)
Outcomes of redo-liver transplantation using hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion: a multicentre cohort study (REDO-HOPE), ID #373, D. Patrono (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino), et al

September 24: Biomarkers and immune monitoring (Mini-Oral Presentation, 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. TRT)
Circulating cell-free DNA in liver transplantation: A pre- and post-transplant biomarker of graft dysfunction, ID #828, T. Carradori (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino), et al

September 25: Strategies to prevent infections in transplant recipients (Oral Presentation, 09:30-10:30 a.m. TRT)
Hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion is not associated with an increased risk of infection in the recipient: A retrospective single-centre cohort study, ID #453, S. Corcione (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino), et al

About Bridge to Life Ltd
Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 Machine Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

¹ VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

Contact:
Jennifer Guzman
Global Marketing Director
760-291-7245
J.guzman@B2LL.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-to-life-announces-three-oralmini-oral-presentations-on-the-use-of-hope-hypothermic-oxygenated-perfusion-at-the-30th-international-congress-of-the-transplantation-society-tts-2024-in-istanbul-turkey-september-22-25-2-302235361.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
