Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

3rdSeptember 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 2ndSeptember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

2nd September 2024 54.27p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.08p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

3rd September