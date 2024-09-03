Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced participation in two investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9, 2024
Presentation Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat
Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

10th Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Date: September 18, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:30-12:00 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics' website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanneand follow us on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Marcy Graham
ADC Therapeutics
Marcy.Graham@adctherapeutics.com
+1 650-667-6450

Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
Nicole.Riley@adctherapeutics.com
+1 862-926-9040


