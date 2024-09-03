

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States has seized an aircraft used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in violation of U.S. Export Control and Sanctions Laws.



The Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and flew in to the Southern District of Florida on Monday, the Justice Department said.



Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the airplane was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Maduro and his cronies.



The plane has been described as Venezuela's equivalent to Air Force One.



'The seizure of this aircraft is another significant action by Homeland Security Investigations working with our domestic and international partners against the illegal activities of the Maduro regime,' said Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami.



According to the U.S. investigation, in late 2022 and early 2023, persons affiliated with Maduro allegedly used a Caribbean-based shell company to conceal their involvement in the illegal purchase of the Dassault Falcon 900EX from a company based in the Southern District of Florida. The aircraft was then illegally exported from the United States to Venezuela through the Caribbean in April 2023. Since May 2023, the Dassault Falcon, bearing tail number T7-ESPRT, has flown almost exclusively to and from a military base in Venezuela and has been used to carry Maduro for his foreign visits.



The Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security Miami Field Office is investigating the case, along with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations El Dorado Task Force Miami.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News