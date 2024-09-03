Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

3 September 2024

The following Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

The Supplementary Prospectus dated 3 September 2024 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplements the prospectus dated 10 October 2023, as supplemented on 13 December 2023, 15 February 2024, 22 February 2024 and 21 June 2024 (the "Prospectus") relating to the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme, with Anglian Water Services Financing Plc as the issuer and Anglian Water Services Limited, Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited and Anglian Water Services UK Parent Co Limited as the guarantors.

The Supplementary Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the Prospectus.

To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please follow the link below:

AWSF - Supplementary Prospectus_dated 3 Sept 2024 (005).pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Fraser Campbell

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs

PE29 6XU

TEL: 01480 323000

FAX: 01480 323540

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.