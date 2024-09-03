Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.: Dyne Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments

- Building Team to Prepare for Commercialization as Company Pursues Expedited Approval Pathways for DM1 and DMD Clinical Programs -

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced key leadership appointments to drive its next phase of growth and operational success. Doug Kerr, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, has been appointed chief medical officer (CMO) succeeding Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, who is stepping down from his role and will remain at Dyne full-time through the end of 2024 to assist in the continued successful execution of the company's clinical plans, including advancing its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) programs toward registration. In addition, Johanna Friedl-Naderer is joining Dyne as chief commercial officer and Lucia Celona has been appointed chief human resources officer.



"As Dyne enters its exciting next chapter of becoming a fully integrated biotech company, I'm pleased to welcome Doug, Johanna and Lucia to the leadership team. They bring to Dyne tremendous experience in launching rare disease therapies globally, all while building and leading teams with proven expertise in these areas. This will be invaluable as we prepare for the potential of expedited approval, registration and commercialization of our co-lead DM1 and DMD programs," said John Cox, Dyne's president and chief executive officer. "Together we will build on the impressive progress the team has already made as we work towards advancing our mission to deliver life-transforming therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases."

Doug Kerr, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, chief medical officer (CMO), brings more than 25 years of expertise in early-and late-stage clinical development, with deep experience in neurology. For the last year, Dr. Kerr was a venture partner at Atlas Venture. From 2017 to 2023, he was an integral member of Generation Bio, joining initially as the head of research and development and most recently serving as its CMO. Previously, he oversaw neurology-focused franchises at Shire, and prior to that he held senior positions at Biogen where he was the global lead for a series of programs in Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Dr. Kerr holds a B.A. in biochemistry from Princeton University and an M.D. from Jefferson Medical College, as well as his Ph.D. in molecular biology from Thomas Jefferson University. He obtained his MBA, with a specialization in entrepreneurship and finance from Northeastern University and completed his medical residency at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and served on their faculty for 10 years.





In addition, the company announced that Susanna High, MBA, chief operating officer, and Jonathan McNeill, M.D., chief business officer, have decided to step down from their roles to pursue other opportunities.

"I want to thank Wildon, Susanna and Jonathan for their many contributions to Dyne. Their leadership has been instrumental in guiding the company to where it is today - two clinical programs with potential best-in-class profiles, a robust pipeline for rare muscle diseases and a solid foundation that has positioned us well for future success," said Mr. Cox.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

