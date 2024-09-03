

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.1033 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.3109 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1071 and 1.3148, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 0.8538 from an early low of 0.8511.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound and 0.87 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News