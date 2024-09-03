Husain AHZ Al-Musallam President of World Aquatics Honored with Egypt NOC Award for His Contributions to Aquatic Sports

In a ceremony in Cairo on the 26th August, Husain AHZ Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics, was honored with the prestigious Egypt NOC Award by the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports. This accolade acknowledges Al-Musallam's exceptional leadership and dedication to the development of aquatic sports globally.

The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the World Aquatics Training and Development Centre in Cairo, a first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East. This center will serve as a hub for nurturing aquatic talent, providing state-of-the-art training facilities for athletes, coaches, and officials from the region.

Al-Musallam's leadership has been transformative, fostering international cooperation and promoting inclusivity within the sport. His efforts have not only raised the competitive standards of aquatic sports but also ensured that regions with untapped potential receive the necessary support to thrive. The new center in Cairo aligns with his vision of advancing sports development, promoting health, and building a community of excellence and unity through aquatics.

Expressing his gratitude for the Egypt NOC Award, Al-Musallam emphasized the importance of the new training facility in elevating the status of aquatic sports in Africa and the Middle East. "This center will be a beacon of growth, providing unparalleled opportunities for athletes in the region," he remarked. He added, "I am truly delighted and honored to receive this award. It reflects our collective efforts to promote and enhance the world of aquatics. Our goal is to inspire and support athletes everywhere, particularly in regions like Africa and the Middle East, where there is so much potential yet to be realized."

The recognition of Al-Musallam with the Egypt NOC Award and the establishment of the training center mark a pivotal moment in the development of aquatic sports, highlighting his ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and promoting global cooperation.

Media Contact:

BlueParrot PR

claire@weareblueparrot.com

SOURCE: World Aquatics

View the original press release on accesswire.com