Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to announce assay results from the Ted-Mint Vein System from the spring drill program carried out at its 100% owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. It is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres ("m") to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25m have been identified.

The spring drill program, consisting of 22 holes and totaling 5,130m, was designed to test several targets along the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, both near surface and at depth below the sill. The program also tested early-stage exploration targets, including the Ian and Johnny veins, in order to generate additional drill data for incorporation into the current resource model (see report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" authored by Armitage and Miller, effective August 18th, 2022; please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details). The combined in-pit and underground components of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver, or 687,156 AuEq ounces.

The Ted-Mint Vein System is a series of north-south striking gold and silver-bearing quartz carbonate veins, defined by drilling with a strike length of 1,050m and an average estimated true width of 6m. Drilling at the northern end of the Ted-Mint Vein System, which is relatively underexplored, 3TS-24-21 targeted the vein below the sill at an approximate depth of 200m vertically. Additionally, hole 3TS-24-22 was drilled to explore the Ted-Mint vein in the south-central part of the system at a depth approximately 70 metres below the 2021 intercept of 3TS-21-01, which returned 13.65 metres grading 5.21 g/t gold and 268 g/t silver. This interval also included the presence of lead and zinc, indicating a transition from precious metals to base metal horizons in the epithermal system. This is reflected in the lower gold grades where the silver increases significantly, indicating proximity to the base metal horizon.

Please refer to the website for a map showing the veins and drill hole locations.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Host Rock Drill

Intercept

(m)* Gold

(g/t)** Silver

(g/t) Gold Equivalent*** Base Metals 3TS-24-21 240.00 241.00 Quartz Veins 1.00 1.01 8.00 1.09 and 274.00 285.00 11.00 6.14 59.64 6.74 including 279.00 281.30 2.30 11.41 88.26 12.29 and including 283.00 284.00 1.00 16.21 192.00 18.13 3TS-24-22 350.00 358.00 Quartz Base Metal Veins 8.00 0.55 216.00 2.71 0.13% Lead

0.28% Zinc including 356.00 357.00 1.00 1.69 998.00 11.67 0.14% Lead

0.42% Zinc and 383.00 385.00 2.00 2.44 9.50 2.54

*the true widths of the veins are approximately 85% of the reported interval width

**Using a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold as per the resource estimate for "in-pit" grades

*** AuEq assumes Au $2,000 USD/Oz, Ag $20 $USD/Oz and utilizes formula AuEq = (Ag(g/t)*($Ag/$Au))+Au(g/t) and uses a metallurgical recovery of 97.9% for gold and 95.5% silver as determined from testing on composite materials from the Mint Vein (see March 4th, 2021 news release)

Update on the Exploration Program

The summer field program included regional mapping, airborne geophysics, trenching and relogging of historical core, including detailed exploration on the Ootsa copper-silver target located 1.2 km north of the camp. A compilation of all summer field data in conjunction with previous drill information will be utilized in preparation for a planned minimum 5,000m fall drill program.

Drill Hole Information from this release

Collar Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth* Dip Total Length 3TS-24-21 364776 5876870 1,105m 60 -50 350m 3TS-24-22 364654 5876716 1,156m 90 -60 450m



* Based on true north. For magnetic declination add 17.5 degrees.

All drill holes completed to date have been sent to SGS lab in Vancouver for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility; samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 10 parts per million gold and 100 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

NOTES ON MINERAL RESOURCE ASSUMPTIONS MADE IN THIS NEWS RELEASE

1. The classification of the current Mineral Resource Estimate into Inferred Resource is consistent with current 2014 CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

2. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

3. All Resources are presented undiluted and in situ, constrained by continuous 3D wireframe models, and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

4. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

5. It is envisioned that parts of the 3Ts deposit may be mined using open pit mining methods. In-pit mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t AuEq within a conceptual pit shell.

6. The results from the pit optimization are used solely for the purpose of testing the "reasonable prospects for economic extraction" by an open pit and do not represent an attempt to estimate mineral reserves. There are no mineral reserves on the Property. The results are used as a guide to assist in the preparation of a Mineral Resource statement and to select an appropriate resource reporting cut-off grade.

7. Underground (below-pit) Mineral Resources are estimated from the bottom of the pit and are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq. The underground Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the base case cut-off grade, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes. At this base case cut-off grade the deposit shows good deposit continuity with no orphaned blocks.

8. High grade capping was done on 1.0 m composite data.

9. Bulk density values (specific 2.7 grams per cubic centimetre) were determined based on physical test work from each deposit.

10. "Recoverable AuEq" is based on metal recoveries of 97% for Au and 94% for Ag.

11. The in-pit base case cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t AuEq considers a mining cost of US$2.80/t rock and processing, treatment and refining, transportation and G&A cost of US$22.00/t mineralized material, and an overall pit slope of 55 degrees. The below-pit base case cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq considers a mining cost of US$80.00/t rock and processing treatment and refining, transportation, and G&A cost of US$25.00/t mineralized material.

12. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

