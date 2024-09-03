

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. to develop and commercialize REZLIDHIA or olutasidenib in all current and potential indications in Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan. Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment of $10.0 million from Kissei, with the potential for up to an additional $152.5 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Kissei receives exclusive rights to REZLIDHIA in AML and all future indications in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.



REZLIDHIA is commercially available to patients in the U.S. for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 acute myeloid leukemia.



