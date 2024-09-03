Formula Wellness Partners with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, Expanding Longevity Services in The Woodlands, TX

Formula Wellness proudly announces its partnership with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a premier destination for advanced medical aesthetic treatment and skincare in The Woodlands, Texas. This strategic move underscores Formula Wellness' commitment to integrating comprehensive patient wellness and aesthetic services to augment patient health, facial and body aesthetics, and longevity.

The founder of Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, Lauren Olson, PA-C, is a highly distinguished medical professional who established the Wellness and Aesthetic Center in 2005 after practicing medicine since 1982. Her goal was to bring her clients a holistic path to wellness and longevity from the inside out. Always striving to give her patients the best, Lauren trained in advanced aesthetics and anti-aging and functional medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine. Lauren is board-certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants and in Obesity Management in Primary Care by the Obesity Medicine Association. She was honored to be named a Certified National Trainer for Allergan Medical Institute to educate other healthcare providers in the art and safety of administering injectables. She is a trainer and key opinion leader for MINT PDO threads (Hansbiomed) and has spoken nationally and internationally on medical aesthetics.

In 2012, Lauren was honored as a Woman of Excellence by the Houston Federation of Professional Women. In 2023, The American Medical Spa Association (AmSpa) recognized Lauren as a Distinguished Woman of Excellence in Medical Aesthetics. Radiance has been voted Best Health Spa & Wellness Center in the Personal Care & Beauty category for Woodlands Online's "Best of The Woodlands" six years in a row. Additionally, Radiance won first place in the category of Best Diet, Nutrition & Weight Control in the Health & Medical category. Patients at Radiance are pampered by the best providers in the industry, giving patients the comfort of knowing they are in good care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Formula Wellness and bring their innovative wellness programs to our clients," said Lauren Olson, PA-C, owner of Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness. "This partnership allows us to expand our service offerings and continue providing the high-quality care our clients expect while incorporating comprehensive solutions that promote overall health and longevity."

Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness has built a stellar reputation for delivering personalized and cutting-edge skincare solutions. Under the leadership of its experienced team, Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness has consistently provided top-tier aesthetic treatments, making it an ideal partner for Formula Wellness. This partnership will enhance the range of services offered to patients, ensuring a holistic approach to wellness that combines the best of medical aesthetics, technology, and health optimization.

"We are excited to join forces with the talented team at Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, bringing our integrated health and aesthetics services to The Woodlands," said Michael Bennett, CEO of Formula Wellness. "We aim to ensure a seamless transition for Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness patients and staff while introducing new services that enhance health and well-being. By combining the expertise of Radiance's esteemed providers with our holistic approach and extensive resources, we are positioned to deliver an unmatched level of care focused on comprehensive wellness."

Formula Wellness is renowned for its clinical oversight and commitment to excellence in healthcare. The company's clinical advisory board, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Rudman, comprises top medical professionals, including Ms. Olson, dedicated to advancing innovation in longevity science. This partnership with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness will allow Formula Wellness to extend its unique offerings of integrated health and aesthetic services to The Woodlands area.

"Joining forces with Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness means our patients will benefit from a broader range of services, including cutting-edge wellness programs designed to optimize health and longevity," said Dr. Brian Rudman, Chief Medical Officer at Formula Wellness. "We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our patients and enhance their overall experience."

About Formula Wellness:

Formula Wellness provides comprehensive, cutting-edge health and aesthetic services tailored to each patient's biology and goals, aiming to optimize health, facial and body aesthetics, and longevity. The company's core pillars of holistic wellness include nutrition, hormone balance, supplementation, and aesthetics, empowering individuals to pursue longevity from the inside out. Formula Wellness distinguishes itself with a clinical advisory board that ensures the highest standards of care, setting a new benchmark in preventive healthcare and aesthetics. For more information, visit Formula Wellness .

About Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness:

Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness, a leading medical spa in The Woodlands, Texas, is dedicated to providing high-quality aesthetic treatments and personalized care to enhance natural beauty and boost confidence, combining the art and science of aesthetics and wellness. Their mission is to offer a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation with the latest advanced aesthetic services, including non-surgical facial aesthetics, laser treatments, body contouring, and skincare. Their team of licensed medical practitioners and certified aestheticians work closely with clients to develop customized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals. For more information, visit Radiance Medical Aesthetics & Wellness .

Press Contact:

