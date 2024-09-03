Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over-the- counter ("OTC") drug development programs, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9 - 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
Presentation Date: September 9, 2024
Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET
Investors who wish to listen to the Company's presentation can do so by registering for the conference here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/
Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging self-care market driving expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as OTC treatment options. Currently, Petros is pursuing increased access for its flagship prescription ED therapy, STENDRA® (avanafil), via potential OTC designation (see important safety information below.) If ultimately approved by the FDA for OTC access, STENDRA® (avanafil) may be the first in its class to achieve this marketing status, also establishing company know how as a potentially proven platform for other prospective prescription therapeutics.
Contacts:
Investors:
CORE IR
ir@petrospharma.com
Media:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
pr@coreir.com
