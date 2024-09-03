Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the conclusion of assessments of the Passive Portal system by NUSTL for their SAVER program.

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of assessments of the Passive Portal by the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory - NUSTL, who manages the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders - SAVER and provides information on commercially available equipment to assist response organizations in equipment selection and procurement. Further, the company's Technical Advisor, Rick Fluck, attended the weeklong SAVER assessment and gives the following observations of the assessment of the Passive Portal:

Rick Fluck reports: "The enhanced Passive Portal's filtering and sensing capabilities, as reported in the Company's last news release, greatly improved the operation of our passive sensors and Passive Portal as a whole. In my observations of the over 500 operational scenario scans during the SAVER assessment, the Passive Portal operated without skipping a beat. These operational scenarios included screening operations in electrically noisy environments to outdoor screening on uneven pavement and in lumpy grassy areas, which simulated the various secure locations where weapons detection is utilized for public safety. The Passive Portal proved that it could handle all these operational scenarios and more, and as the inventor of the passive scanning technology, I am very pleased with Passive Portal's performance. Passive Portal's lightweight portability, strong aluminum construction and the ability to choose either AC or DC power operation, proved to me how quickly and easily it is to deploy the Passive Portal for these various operational scenarios. In summary, the Passive Portal outperformed even my high expectations."

As reported in our last news release, clients using the Passive Portal will be able to download the updated firmware and software with a link provided by the Company through our various client channels, which will include detailed instructions on how to easily update their Passive Portal products. The update only takes a few seconds to install on the Passive Portal.

"I am very pleased to hear about the results observed by our Technical Advisor during the assessment of the Passive Portal at the TSL Test Center in Atlantic City." Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

"I am delighted with the observations given by Rick during the assessment by the US Government which shows that our unique scanning technology with our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL is ready to protect our loved ones in any given environment. says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

- The Passive Portal is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas Tx.

- The Passive Portal is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

Start of National Marketing Campaign:

The Company is disseminating a Campaign Package for distribution across the Country.

to: Governors Offices, States and Federal Government Offices, School Districts;

Police Departments; Medical Centers and more.

