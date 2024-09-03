Intelligent Bio Solutions, Inc.: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports 118% Year-Over-Year Growth in Customer Employee Base, Reaching an Estimated Total of 1.4 Million Employees

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a leader in non-invasive drug testing technology, today announced significant growth in its customer employee base, reporting a 118% fiscal year-over-year increase in the estimated total number of employees across its customer base.



As of June 30, 2024, the estimated number of employees within INBS' global customer base has grown by 720,000 compared to an increase of 329,000 the fiscal year prior, bringing the estimated total customer employee base to 1.4 million*. The average number of global employees per new customer in the 2024 fiscal year was 6,500, more than double the average of 3,000 employees per new customer the fiscal year prior. This growth reflects the growing interest and adoption of the Company's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, particularly in industries with high occupational health and safety risks.

The primary industries served by INBS, and their estimated number of employees, include Mechanical or Industrial Engineering (258,578 employees), Construction (203,777 employees), Building Materials (194,402 employees), Mining & Metals (171,327 employees), Hospital & Health Care (63,751 employees), Civil Engineering (54,602 employees), and Transportation/Trucking/Railroad (46,130 employees).

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which consists of the DSR Plus reader and the Fingerprint Drug Screening Cartridge, is designed to detect the use of certain illicit drugs within the prior 16-24 hour period to help ensure that employees are "fit for work" and able to perform their duties safely and effectively. Ensuring that employees are "fit for work" is crucial in industries where worker impairment can significantly threaten workplace safety and public health.

Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at INBS, commented, "The substantial growth of our customer employee base highlights our drug screening technology's critical role in safeguarding workplace safety across high-risk industries. Our ongoing mission is to work closely with our customers to identify areas within the workforce where the risk of impairment from illicit drug use is most concerning and help to ensure that every employee is fit to perform their job safely."

As INBS continues to expand its reach, the Company remains committed to providing innovative and effective drug screening solutions for industries where safety is paramount.

* The customer employee base estimate of 1.4 million employees was derived by aggregating publicly available data on the total number of employees for each INBS customer. Where employee ranges were provided, the midpoints were used for calculation. This estimate excludes customers for whom employee data is not publicly available. The total represents all employees within these organizations, including those who will not be tested using the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The Company does not have the data to incorporate the percentage of employees tested using the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System at each INBS customer. The growing customer employee base is a basic indication of the increased utilization of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The nature of work performed by certain employees or restrictions in specific jurisdictions may mean that drug testing is not necessary or applicable for all employees.

