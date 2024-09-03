Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Dubai-based property brand Binghatti announces the launch of Binghatti Royale in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The launch comes in response to the soaring demand for Binghatti projects in the area following the rapid sell-out of back-to-back projects.

Binghatti Royale features a unique circular architectural identity. The building features 354 residential units ranging from one to three-bedroom apartments and 16 retail spaces across 47 floors.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Binghatti Royale in Jumeirah Village Circle. The rapid sell-out of our recent projects highlights the market's substantial demand for our projects in the area and we are pleased to introduce our latest creation to meet this demand for premium residences," stated Binghatti Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti.





With construction reaching advanced stages, the handover of the project is anticipated to fall early in the second half of 2025. Amenities include an infinity pool, private suite pools, a kid's pool, an outdoor gym and multi-purpose lawn, as well as paddle and tennis courts. The project also features social spaces including a juice bar, an outdoor dining area and lush landscape areas.

Binghatti Royale is located in the heart of the vibrant community of JVC and overlooks Dubai's Al Khail Road. JVC is known for its family-friendly environment, serene green spaces and wide collection of amenities which has made it one of the fastest growing communities in Dubai.

"Binghatti Royale manifests our commitment to cultivate thriving communities in Dubai like Jumeirah Village Circle and we look forward to launching more projects in the near future," the Chairman added.

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti is an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai headed by Chairman & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers a wide array of real estate developments distinguished by its groundbreaking architectural design. It currently operates across multiple prominent districts within the emirate including Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Science Park, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. Binghatti is renowned for pioneering the development of branded real estate through its collaborations with global luxury brands from various fields including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob&Co. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years with a particular focus on augmenting its real estate portfolio in Dubai.

