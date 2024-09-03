Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company hereby announces that Mrs Nadya Wells, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC with effect from 1 September 2024.

3 September 2024

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69