Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 16:12 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company hereby announces that Mrs Nadya Wells, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC with effect from 1 September 2024.

3 September 2024

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


