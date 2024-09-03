Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company hereby announces that Mrs Nadya Wells, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC with effect from 1 September 2024.
3 September 2024
LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
