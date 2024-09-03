Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 August 2024 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.5%
Clearway Energy A Class
7.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
6.3%
Drax Group
5.6%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.6%
Bonheur
5.4%
SSE
4.7%
Cadeler
4.7%
Grenergy Renovables
4.6%
RWE
4.5%
Foresight Solar Fund
4.0%
National Grid
3.6%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
3.2%
AES
3.1%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.8%
Northland Power
2.5%
Enefit Green
2.3%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
1.9%
Greencoat Renewable
1.8%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
1.7%
US Solar Fund
1.6%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
1.1%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions
1.1%
7C Solarparken
0.9%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.8%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
0.7%
Serena Energia
0.7%
Atrato Onsite Energy
0.6%
Boralex
0.5%
Innergex Renewable
0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels
0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green
0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.4%
At close of business on 30 August 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
39.1%
Renewable energy developers
29.5%
Renewable focused utilities
7.9%
Energy storage
5.4%
Biomass generation and production
5.6%
Electricity networks
3.6%
Renewable technology and service
4.8%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
2.6%
Renewable Fuels
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.4%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
32.3%
Europe (ex UK)
32.9%
Global
17.9%
North America
12.5%
Latin America
3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.4%
100%