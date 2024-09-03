Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 17:00 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 August 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

7.5%

Clearway Energy A Class

7.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

6.3%

Drax Group

5.6%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.6%

Bonheur

5.4%

SSE

4.7%

Cadeler

4.7%

Grenergy Renovables

4.6%

RWE

4.5%

Foresight Solar Fund

4.0%

National Grid

3.6%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

3.2%

AES

3.1%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.8%

Northland Power

2.5%

Enefit Green

2.3%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

1.9%

Greencoat Renewable

1.8%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

1.7%

US Solar Fund

1.6%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.5%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

1.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

1.1%

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente

1.1%

MPC Energy Solutions

1.1%

7C Solarparken

0.9%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

0.7%

Serena Energia

0.7%

Atrato Onsite Energy

0.6%

Boralex

0.5%

Innergex Renewable

0.4%

Clean Energy Fuels

0.2%

Fusion Fuel Green

0.1%

Fusion Fuel Green Warrants

0.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.4%

At close of business on 30 August 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

39.1%

Renewable energy developers

29.5%

Renewable focused utilities

7.9%

Energy storage

5.4%

Biomass generation and production

5.6%

Electricity networks

3.6%

Renewable technology and service

4.8%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

2.6%

Renewable Fuels

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.4%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

32.3%

Europe (ex UK)

32.9%

Global

17.9%

North America

12.5%

Latin America

3.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.4%

100%


