Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 August 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.5% Clearway Energy A Class 7.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.3% Drax Group 5.6% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.6% Bonheur 5.4% SSE 4.7% Cadeler 4.7% Grenergy Renovables 4.6% RWE 4.5% Foresight Solar Fund 4.0% National Grid 3.6% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.2% AES 3.1% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.8% Northland Power 2.5% Enefit Green 2.3% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.8% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.7% US Solar Fund 1.6% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.1% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% 7C Solarparken 0.9% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.7% Serena Energia 0.7% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4%

At close of business on 30 August 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 39.1% Renewable energy developers 29.5% Renewable focused utilities 7.9% Energy storage 5.4% Biomass generation and production 5.6% Electricity networks 3.6% Renewable technology and service 4.8% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.6% Renewable Fuels 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4%